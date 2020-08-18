This weekend past, Mark Hoppus went live on Instagram to answer fans burning questions about the forthcoming Blink-182 quarantine EP.

During the Instagram Q&A Mark Hoppus was asked to rank all of Blink-182’s albums in order. His ranking is, in my opinion, pretty contentious.

“I love California the album,” he shared. “It’s probably in my top two or three. I think it goes Untitled, Enema [Of The State], California, probably Take Off Your Pants and Jacket over NINE. Then, Neighborhoods, Dude Ranch and Cheshire Cat. What did I forget? Did I forget anything?”

There are a lot of things objectively incorrect about this ranking and I’m on the precipice of throwing down the gauntlet and challenging Hoppus to 1v1 combat. One of the greatest injustices in Blink-182 history is the unfair treatment of Neighborhoods. That record did not get the kudos it deserved, ‘Up All Night’, ‘Natives’, and ‘Wishing Well’ are some of the finest cuts in the Blink canon and I won’t have NINE triumph over it.

Another notable sin committed in the ranking was Hoppus’s failure to acknowledge the band’s 1994 demo, Buddha. It’s a bratty, messy album but it is a vital part of the Blink-182 DNA and its omission is quite frankly a crime.

In addition to incorrectly ranking Blink albums, Hoppus also offered an updated on the forthcoming new EP. Revealing that the band are hard at work chipping away at new songs for the release.

“We’re working on it [the EP] today,” Hoppus shares. “Matt is going back into the studio with John today to work on new songs. I think we have a tracklisting, we still need to finish these songs [and] get them mixed. We’re a ways away still, but we are working on it.

“These songs are dope. You guys are in for some dope new blink-182 music in, hopefully, the nearest future.”

Check out ‘Natives’ by Blink-182: