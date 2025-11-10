Mark Hoppus has announced some special speaking events in Australia next year.

The blink-182 bassist has announced ‘An Evening of Storytelling’ events in Melbourne and Sydney next March in support of his recently-released memoir, FAHRENHEIT-182.

The book delves into Hoppus’ upbringing, the formation of and break-up (and reunion) of blink-182 and his triumph over cancer. Per a press release: “A memoir that paints a vivid picture of what it was like to grow up in the 1980s as a latchkey kid hooked on punk rock, skateboards, and MTV; Mark Hoppus shares how he came of age and forms one of the biggest bands of his generation. Threaded through with the very human story of a constant battle with anxiety and Mark’s public battle and triumph over cancer, Fahrenheit-182 is a delight for fans and also a funny, smart, and relatable memoir for anyone who has wanted to quit but kept going.”

Hoppus will take to the stage at Melbourne Recital Hall on Thursday, March 19, and the Sydney Opera House on Saturday, March 21.

Tickets go on sale from 1pm local time on Friday, November 14.

Hoppus was last in Australia in 2024 with blink-182, who toured the country in support of their most recent album, ONE MORE TIME…. The album is their first with Tom DeLonge since he rejoined the group.