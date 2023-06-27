When Bliss n Eso topped the ARIA Charts for the first time in 2010 with Running on Air, it was vindication for all of their efforts over the last decade.

When they repeated the feat three years later with Circus in the Sky, it was confirmation that they were one of the most beloved Australian hip hop groups of their era.

The Sydney trio released their fifth studio album on June 28th, 2013, and it was an immediate commercial success. Circus in the Sky debuted at number one of the ARIA Albums Chart, and also hit the top spot on the iTunes Albums Chart, which was a big deal at the time.

It also made a splash in the coveted US market, reaching the top 50 on the US Heatseeker Chart. In fact, Circus in the Sky was the second fastest selling album of 2013 in Australia, trailing only Daft Punk’s massive Random Access Memories.

At that year’s ARIA Awards, Bliss n Eso’s album was nominated for Best Urban Album and Best Cover Art, but it narrowly lost out in both categories, beaten in the former Illy’s Bring It Back.

Circus in the Sky spawned some of Bliss n Eso’s biggest hits. The bouncing “Act Your Age” was certified platinum in Australia, as was “My Life”, a collaboration with Ceekay Jones.

The album had plenty of other stellar guest spots elsewhere. R&B star Daniel Merriweather appeared on the cool “Can’t Get Rid of This Feeling”. The one and only Nas lended some superstar credibility to the anthemic “I Am Somebody”, while – deep breath – 360, PEZ, Seth Sentry and Drapht all guested on “Reservoir Dogs”.

Not that Bliss n Eso really needed any of those collaborators: they were at the peak of their powers as a trio on Circus in the Sky.

Still going strong in 2023 – they just memorably covered The Rubens for Mushroom 50 – don’t bet against the group still releasing and touring together when it’s time for the 20th anniversary of Circus in the Sky.

