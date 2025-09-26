Bliss n Eso just dropped new album The Moon (The Dark Side), their second album in a matter of months following The Moon (The Light Side), and at least one track has received a blessing by Aussie rock royalty Grinspoon.

“Chemical Heart – GEED UP”, the first single from the hip-hop group’s new album, is a reworking of Grinspoon’s classic 2002 hit “Chemical Heart”.

Speaking to Rolling Stone AU/NZ, MCs Jonathan “Bliss” Notley and Max “Eso” MacKinnon revealed how the reworked track came to be.

“Our DJ does a little set halfway through our live show, and he used to drop [‘Chemical Heart’] and the whole crowd would go crazy and sing along,” Notley explained. “So we always had it in the back of our minds like, ‘Yo, we should do this properly, like do it as a song.’

“Years later, our drummer was friends with their drummer, and that’s how we made the connection. We floated the idea, and they were into it. It was crazy — we had Grinspoon’s manager crawling under his house between a metre of dirt and the floorboards looking for the CD-ROMs with the multi-track of the original recordings so we could sample them.”

MacKinnon revealed that it actually took several years to nail the track. When they finally landed on its final form, however, it received mighty approval.

“We had some drum and bass going on in it, but it just took it too far away from what we loved about [‘Chemical Heart’],” he said. “When we finally made this version and we sent it through to Grinspoon, they automatically were just like, ‘Yeah, this is the version. Well bloody done, boys.”

If The Moon (The Dark Side) tops the ARIA Charts, it will give Bliss n Eso their second No. 1 album within a year.

Reflecting on this chance, Notley told Rolling Stone AU/NZ: “We’re blessed to have a pretty strong fanbase that has stuck with us for many years now. At the moment the vibe is great — to have the new songs out there, to be touring them, to be getting such a strong reaction, it’s been overwhelming. The love is in the air, it’s great.”

Bliss n Eso’s The Moon (The Dark Side) is out now.