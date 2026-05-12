Bloc Party will return with their seventh studio album, Anatomy of a Brief Romance, this year.

The UK favourites have confirmed that the new record is set for release on Friday, September 11th and is the first on the newly formed record label, cOnTAGIOUS LTD / Mushroom Music.

Produced by Trevor Horn (Grace Jones, Pet Shop Boys, Frankie Goes To Hollywood), the album “is a chronological portrait of an intoxicating love affair, from furtive first glances across the gym floor to the gut-wrenching heartbreak of a final farewell”.

“Every lyric you’re hearing on this record was something that actually happened to me,” frontman Kele Okereke said.

“I had to tell the story, from start to finish.”

To celebrate the news, Bloc Party have dropped the first single from the record, “Coming on Strong”. Check it out below.

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“It’s that feeling of, I’ve had my eye on this person for a while, and then we’re finally in a situation where we can be something to each other,” Okereke explained.

“And that’s such a seductive feeling. You’re not seeing their problems, and they’re not seeing your problems. You’re just shaping up and getting ready for this ride.”

Bloc Party were only recently in Australia, touring the country last August for the 20th anniversary of their debut album, Silent Alarm.

“It’s been a concert of ebbs and flows, but the early ‘00s indie rock scene was always a bit messy,” Rolling Stone AU/NZ wrote in a review of their Sydney show.

“That was part of what made it special. It’s the truly massive highs, not the chaotic lows, that have stuck with us for two decades. And it’s with the energy of a rapturous Skins-esque house party that Bloc Party end the night.

“Ratchet” goes down a treat — the only post-Intimacy song from the night that gels with their early work. And the closer, “This Modern Love”, is effortlessly joyous. A song that moves past the nostalgia and sounds even sharper today than it did in 2005.”

From Rolling Stone AU/NZ