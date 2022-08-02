Rapper Blueface and his girlfriend Chrisean Rock were captured having a physical altercation on camera on a Hollywood sidewalk.

Rapper Blueface and his girlfriend Chrisean Rock were caught exchanging blows with each other on camera, a video that surfaced Tuesday night revealed.

The video, taken in Hollywood, shows the rapper attempting to walk away from Rock as she pursues him. Things escalate from there – Rock appears to throw a punch at Blueface, which he returns. He then pushes her down on the sidewalk and gets on top of her to subdue her.

He eventually lets go and walks away, but Rock continues her pursuit, leading to the couple to exchange blows again. The situation is controlled when passers-by and nearby security separate the couple.

Blueface and Chrisean Rock tussling on Hollywood Boulevard pic.twitter.com/6UiMjb8bWA — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) August 2, 2022

While it was initially unclear as to what led the couple to fight, Blueface alleged that Chrisean had been cheating on him in a series of videos posted to his Instagram stories after the incident.

In his videos, he offers Rock $100,000 USD to ‘leave me the fuck alone’. “What will it take for us to end this nice and pleasant?” he says.

He then goes on to call Rock a ‘whore’, alleging that she had been unfaithful to him and had been talking to multiple people. “I’m only airing her ass out cause y’all think she’s a solid bitch.” he says.

“It’s different when you think that somebody’s not horrible. That’s like somebody playing, like, the ‘toughest, most gangster dude’ in the world and then you find out they’re really a bitch on the inside. It’s more disappointing than when you already know they’re a bitch or if you already know they’re tough.” he goes on to say.

