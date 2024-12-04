Blues on Broadbeach has revealed its initial 2025 line-up.

One of Australia’s largest music festivals, Blues on Broadbeach is returning to the Gold Coast next year for four unmissable days of live music, taking place between May 15th-18th.

Headlining are The Cruel Sea, known for hits like “The Honeymoon’s Over” and their upcoming album Straight Into The Sun, out March 7th, 2025.

Eli Paperboy Reed returns to Australia to celebrate 20 years of soulful performances. The Harlem Gospel Travelers will bring their Grammy-nominated gospel, soul, and funk, while Diesel and Bondi Cigars will deliver their iconic blues-rock sounds.

Emerging talents include Steph Strings, Stefan Hauk, and Queenie, promising fresh blues and soulful flair.

Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate said, “The Gold Coast has worked hard to create one of the most vibrant annual events calendars of any city in Australia. Topping the bill is Blues on Broadbeach and 2025 promises to be the biggest line-up of stars in history. The 2025 program is jam-packed with four days of incredible music and entertainment … I’ve even ordered a new Akubra so I’m ready for opening night in May.’’

Festival Director Mark Duckworth added,“The 2025 lineup is the perfect celebration of Australia’s blues heritage, alongside an exciting mix of new talent, blending together into our massive program.We’re also stoked to host the soulful energy of international guests Eli Paperboy Reed and recently Grammy nominated for the Best Roots Gospel Album, New York’s Harlem Gospel Travelers here on the Gold Coast, and know they’ll bring something special to the Blues on Broadbeach stages.”

Tickets go on exclusive pre-sale for 2024 Twelve Bar Society members from Monday, December 9th at 9am (local time), via Oztix. General public tickets will be available from Tuesday, December 10 at 9am (local time).

Blues on Broadbeach 2025

Ticket information available via bluesonbroadbeach.com

May 15th – 18th

Broadbeach, Gold Coast

Line-up

The Cruel Sea | Eli Paperboy Reed | Diesel

Steph Strings | Bondi Cigars | The Harlem Gospel Travelers

The Meltdown | Stefan Hauk | Queenie | Pete Cornelius

Rod Paine & The Fulltime Lovers | Sammy Owen Blues Band

Scott Browne | Beretta and Sullivan

Rhiannon Simpson | Alphastomp | Majelen

Don Hopkins | Jamie Lamont | Billy K Blues Band

+ more to be announced