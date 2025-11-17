The first line up for Blues on Broadbeach has dropped, with headliners including American blues legend Charlie Musselwhite and Australian favourites the Teskey Brothers.

The rhythm and blues festival is returning in 2026, taking over the Gold Coast from May 14-17th. Now in its 25th year, it is gearing up for its biggest celebration yet, with a lineup of world-class international and Australian artists.

The free four-day festival program will be headlined by Grammy Award-winning harmonica virtuoso Charlie Musselwhite, all the way from the US, whose six-decade career has shaped the sound of modern blues. This will be Musselwhite’s first ever performance at Blues on Broadbeach.

Musselwhite will be joined by newly crowned American Grammy winner Ruthie Foster recognised for Best Contemporary Blues Album with Mileage (2024), and the gritty voice and soulful swagger of Robert Finley from Louisiana.

Also making their long-awaited Blues on Broadbeach debut are the Teskey Brothers, who will perform an exclusive one-off show at the ‘Sunday Ticket’ event.

Powerhouse vocalist Judith Hill, celebrated for her collaborations with Prince, Michael Jackson, and Stevie Wonder, will also hit the stage, as well as Australian blues favourite Ash Grunwald, whose fiery live performances have earned him global acclaim.

Homegrown talent on the lineup also includes festival favourites The Lachy Doley Trio, who are returning with their explosive, organ driven performances and high energy shows.

Joining them is guitar icon Kevin Borich Express, a mainstay of the Australian music scene since the ’70s, and Karen Lee Andrews, set to captivate audiences with her powerful and emotive vocals as one of the festival’s standout performers.

Daddy Long Legs will make their highly anticipated second Australian appearance hailing from New York City, alongside Melbourne neo-soul star, WILSN, and Blue Shaddy. Gold Coast local Mason Rack Band returns for the 25th anniversary, being one of the first artists to perform at Blues on Broadbeach.

Check out the full lineup below.

Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate said: “What a phenomenon… 25 years of celebrating fantastic blues music, millions of smiling faces over the years and now 17 prestigious awards.

“This festival epitomises everything about our great city: its largely free program, it’s for families and it brings together people from all walks of life to dance, sing and groove their way through four days of entertainment with the Pacific Ocean as a backdrop and the magical vibe of Broadbeach there for everyone to enjoy. Bring on 2026.’’

The Twelve Bar Society is also returning in 2026, providing fans with an exclusive chance to connect even more deeply with Blues on Broadbeach and the artists you love.

This year, members will hear from both Charlie Musselwhite and Ruthie Foster as part of the club’s ‘In Conversation’ sessions. In addition, Twelve Bar Society members will have access to the exclusive ‘Secret Show’ on Thursday, exclusive VIP bar access, and up-close stage viewing gardens, putting them right in the heart of the action.

Tickets for the Twelve Bar Society and Sunday Ticket event will be available from 10am (AEST) on Wednesday, November 26th. A presale will run for the Sunday Ticket from 10am (AEST), Tuesday, November 25th — register here.

BLUES ON BROADBEACH 2026

May 14th-May 17th

Broadbeach, QLD

Lineup

The Teskey Brothers

Judith Hill | Ash Grunwald

Charlie Musselwhite

Ruthie Foster | Robert Finley

The Lachy Doley Trio | Kevin Borich Express

Daddy Long Legs | WILSN | Blue Shaddy | Karen Lee Andrews

Mason Rack Band | Horns of Leroy Ft. Thndo

Stefan Hauk | George & Noriko | Karl S. Williams

Angela Fabian | BB Factory

Wazee Wa Kijiji | Sweet Felicia & The Honeytones

The Mojo Corner | Oz Latin Brothers

+ Many More