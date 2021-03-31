The team behind Bluesfest have issued an official statement in light of the recent devastating festival cancellation.

It was only yesterday that Bluesfest announced that for the second year running, it would not be going ahead. They said, “After consultations with NSW Health and the NSW Minister for Health, Brad Hazzard, sadly they have arrived at the decision that it is in the interests of the safety of everyone the festival be cancelled over the Easter period and re-scheduled to a later date.”

Since yesterday, the team behind the festival have issued a follow-up statement regarding the future of the event, stating, “We will be having discussions regarding Bluesfest postponement and will update everybody soon. However, this weekend we will be packing down the event that was cancelled within 24 hours of gates due to open.”

“We feel deeply for everybody affected, the fans, the artists, and the hard-working Bluesfest team. But in the end, the health of our community must come first.”

They’re also calling out to all ticket buyers and music fans, to continue to support the festival and to “hold tickets to the rescheduled event,” if possible.

The level of devastation for every single person involved in the festival regardless of their role – artists, site workers, production team, punters, just to name a few is almost unfathomable. It’s difficult, but while we face yet another cancellation, we must try our hardest to remain hopeful that our beloved live music industry will once again shine bright like a diamond.

Peter Noble, Bluesfest director also said in a statement, “This is one of the most difficult statements I have ever had to make. We really wanted to be at the forefront of the return of live music at pre-COVID-19 level.”

With the event cancelled so close to its kick off date, Bluesfest are hoping that they are able to get the message out as quickly as possible to those who were due to attend the show, so that they can make alternate arrangements.

You can read more about this topic over at the Live Music Observer.

Check out some Bluesfest 2019 highlights below.