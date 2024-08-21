By now, you’ve probably heard the news: Bluesfest Byron Bay, one of Australia’s biggest music festivals, will be wrapping up after next year.

In a surprise announcement last week (August 14th), the beloved blues, roots and soul festival will close after its 36th anniversary edition.

Festival director Peter Noble shared the news with a heartfelt message: “To my dear Bluesfest family, and after more than 50 years in the music business, Bluesfest has been a labour of love, a celebration of music, community, and the resilient spirit of our fans,” he said. “But after the 2025 festival, as much as it pains me to say this, it’s time to close this chapter.”

The final Bluesfest will take place between April 17th-20th of next year, again at the 300-acre Byron Events Farm. The festival is making sure to go out in style, with the first 20 artists, announced today, including big names like Crowded House, Tones and I, Gary Clark Jr., and Ocean Alley.

To honour the departing Byron Bay institution, Tone Deaf has rounded up some highlight performances from over the years. Check out six of the most memorable moments since Bluesfest’s inaugural edition in 1990 below.

John Butler Trio in 2000 (and many other years)

A Bluesfest staple, the John Butler Trio delivered one of their most unforgettable performances at the festival in 2000. Butler described that particular set as career-defining, with the tent overflowing as rain poured outside. “It was like the perfect storm,” he recalled. “The room just went off. It’s still the largest applause I’ve heard.”

Kendrick Lamar in 2016

Bluesfest has always prided itself on diversity, especially in recent years as it aimed to attract a younger crowd, and Kendrick Lamar’s controversial 2016 booking was a prime example of this.

The US rap superstar’s set brought fresh energy into the festival, though some older fans didn’t quite connect with it and reportedly walked out after the first song.

Kendrick, touring his classic-in-waiting 2015 album To Pimp a Butterfly, brought a mix of jazz, funk, and hip-hop to the traditionally blues, roots and soul festival. With Kamasi Washington, who played sax on the album, performing earlier in the day, though, Kendrick’s set really wasn’t too out of place on the bill.

Tracks like “Swimming Pools (Drank),” “Bitch Don’t Kill My Vibe,” and “King Kunta” were standout moments in his fiery performance.

Infectious Grooves in 2024

This year’s eclectic lineup included Infectious Grooves, a heavy metal supergroup featuring members of Suicidal Tendencies, Metallica, and Bad Religion. Their blend of hardcore punk, metal, and funk was a departure from the usual blues-meets-roots sounds heard around Byron Events Farm, but their ferocious energy proved Bluesfest’s spirit of diversity was alive and well.

“[Robert] Trujillo is a an utter monster on that bass guitar – the band is built around his bass, it’s the foundation for what then grows. Muir doesn’t stand still for even a second and the crowd bounce and bounce in front of them,” read this Rolling Stone AU/NZ review.

Beth Hart in 2023

Singer-songwriter Beth Hart’s emotional and powerful performance was a festival highlight in 2023. Her heartfelt delivery and powerhouse vocals left the audience spellbound that year.

Angus & Julia Stone in 2010

The brother-sister duo Angus & Julia Stone brought a cozy, living-room vibe to Bluesfest, complete with wallpaper and old armchairs. Their effortless harmonies, blending electric and airy sounds, created a strong connection with the intimate crowd.

Michael Franti & Spearhead in 2014

Michael Franti & Spearhead brought high energy to the Crossroads tent a decade ago. From the start, it was a full-on party with positive vibes and great music. Franti had the crowd jumping, performing tracks from his album All People with his stellar band backing him up.