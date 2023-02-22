Bluesfest director Peter Noble has issued a statement in support of Sticky Fingers in light of multiple artists pulling out of the festival after the band was added to the line up.

This week, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizzard and Sampa The Great both announced their withdrawal from the event. The former cited “opposition” to the festival’s values as the reason, while the latter said she advocated to be removed since learning which other artists were added to the lineup.

Their decision comes shortly after the festival added Sticky Fingers to the lineup, whose frontman Dylan Frost has past allegations of violence.

Noble’s statement was sent to Bluesfest ticket holders today, and in it, the Festival Director said that a core principle of Bluesfest is “inclusivity”.

“I hoped it didn’t need to be said, but unfortunately, it does. We at Bluesfest stand for something: inclusivity,” the statement began.

It continued, “We want to support artists who are achieving greatness, which often involves overcoming incredible hurdles. Please take the time to educate yourself with the facts regarding Sticky Fingers.

“They aren’t monsters; they are a seriously great Australian band whose singer has had to overcome barriers that would have sidelined all but the most determined to continue to perform. Yes, he has transgressed in the past, but not for many years.

“I question why there is such an ongoing witch-hunt toward a man with a mental health disorder. A man who is attempting to grow and function in society.

“Shouldn’t we forgive and provide a path to redemption for artists who have taken ownership of their situation and have proven for many years now that they have found a way to function responsibly

“Is Australia the only place in the world where a minority attempts to ban one of Australia’s great bands over something that happened so many years ago?”

It concluded, “I want to thank the vast majority of the music industry for supporting inclusivity. Make us proud, Dylan; you are doing great. Peter Noble OAM Festival Director.”

Australian singer Jaguar Jonez tweeted a text image of the email statement and captioned the image, WHAT THE ACTUAL FUCK?!!? #bluesfest. She has previously been vocal about her disdain of Sticky Fingers being added to the Bluesfest lineup.

“Disgusting and sickening to see abusive and violent behaviour glamorised into a bad boy image,” she tweeted last Wednesday alongside a promo image showing Sticky Fingers as a new addition to Bluesfest.