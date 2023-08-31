The first Bluesfest Tours have been announced.

In addition to appearing at Bluesfest Byron Bay next year, English folk singer-songwriter Newton Faulkner and US country rockers Drive-By Truckers will hit the road for Australian tours.

Faulkner will perform in Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, and Newcastle before the festival, while Drive-By Truckers will head to Melbourne and Sydney after the festival (see full dates below).

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, September 7th at 12pm AEST. The pre-sale begins on Tuesday, September 5th at 12pm AEST (sign up here).

“We haven’t had the Drive-By Truckers out in Australia since 2009, so we’re thrilled to be able to be able to bring them back to Australia. They will certainly have a big impact on all who catch their show,” says Peter Noble.

“Newton last toured with Bluesfest Tours in 2018, and he’s a crowd favourite, so it’s great to have him tour Australia and play Bluesfest 2024 as well.”

The initial lineup for the festival was announced in August. Over 20 artists were confirmed for next year’s edition, including some big international names. Timeless singer-songwriter Jack Johnson, legendary Welsh crooner Tom Jones, and the evergreen Elvis Costello & the Imposters are some of the acclaimed artists set to make the trip to Byron Bay.

Three and five-day tickets to Bluesfest 2024 are on sale now via the official website. Check out our review of Bluesfest 2023 here.

Bluesfest Tours

Pre-sale begins Tuesday, September 5th (12pm AEST)

General sale begins Thursday, September 7th (12pm AEST)

Newton Faulkner

Tickets available here

Monday, March 25th

The Gov, Adelaide, SA

Wednesday, March 27th

Corner Hotel, Melbourne, VIC

Thursday, March 28th

Factory Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Friday, March 29th (Two shows – 12pm & 6pm)

Lizotte’s, Newcastle, NSW

Sunday, March 31st-Monday April 1st

Bluesfest Byron Bay

Drive-By Truckers

Tickets available here

Thursday, March 28th-Friday, March 29th

Bluesfest Byron Bay

Sunday, March 31st

Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Monday, April 1st

Metro Theatre, Sydney, NSW