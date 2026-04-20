Blur legend Alex James will bring his ‘Britpop Classical’ tour to Australia this year.

The shows will see the iconic bassist perform some of the biggest songs in the Britpop era alongside a full live orchestra and some very special guests. Kicking off this November in the Gold Coast, the tour will then move through Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide, Sydney and Perth.

Fans heading to the concerts can expect to hear hits from Blur, as well as Oasis, Pulp and The Verve, to name a few.

“Somehow all of these songs mean more to people now than they did when they were first released,” James said.

“Bringing them back to life with a symphony orchestra, a kick-ass band, some old friends and very special guests have been brilliant – and I absolutely cannot wait to get this show to Australian audiences.”

General public tickets go on sale from 11am local time on Friday, April 24th. Click here for more details and check out all of the dates below.

ALEX JAMES ‘BRITPOP CLASSICAL’ AUSTRALIA TOUR 2026

Tuesday, November 3rd

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The Star, Gold Coast

Wednesday, November 4th

Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre, Brisbane

Friday, November 6th

The Palais, Melbourne

Sunday, November 8th

Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide

Tuesday, November 10th

State Theatre, Sydney

Thursday, November 12th

Riverside Theatre, Perth