Bob Dylan kicked off the 2026 leg of his ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways’ tour this past weekend with some big changes, including a revamped setlist and an acoustic set.

According to a report from Rolling Stone, Dylan has cut back on material from his acclaimed 2020 album Rough and Rowdy Ways, playing only six tracks instead of the usual nine. In their place, he dusted off some deep cuts, including a stunning rendition of “The Man in the Long Black Coat” from Oh Mercy for the first time since 2013.

He also threw in a cover of Bo Diddley’s “I Can Tell”, a track he’s only played at Outlaw Festival shows in recent years, adding a raw, bluesy energy to the night.

But the biggest shock of the night came near the end of the set when Dylan and his band launched into Eddie Cochran’s 1958 classic “Nervous Breakdown” – a song he has never performed live before. While phones were banned from the show, thankfully some clean audio has already made its way online.

The changes weren’t just in the setlist. Dylan swapped his usual grand piano for a small keyboard, positioning himself centre stage. His guitarists, Bob Britt and Doug Lancio, also switched to acoustic guitars for the entire performance, giving the show a more intimate, stripped-back feel.

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The show wasn’t without its teething issues, however. A fan report in Ray Padgett’s Flagging Down the Double E’s newsletter, written by Matt Simonsen, called it “the roughest concert of the Rough and Rowdy Ways tour.” Simonsen noted Dylan seemed to be struggling with his microphone placement all night, leading to some inconsistent volume. “Bob’s voice may sound weak on the recordings when they come out, but he sounded really good when he was comfortable with the microphone,” he wrote.

Still, for fans who endured his 2025 Outlaw Festival dates—where he often performed obscured by a hoodie and bright lights—the clear view of the legend in Omaha was a welcome change.

The tour continues across the US throughout the Northern Spring and Summer.