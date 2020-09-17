Bob Dylan is set to revive his beloved ‘Theme Time Radio Hour’ show, for the first time in over a decade.

Dylan hosted the show between May 2006 and April 2009 on SiriusXM. The show saw Dylan fill an hour in whatever way he wanted to, reading poetry, reciting jokes, and curating playlists. Each episode would be dedicated to a theme, from politics to spring cleaning.

It also played host to call-in guests like Tom Waits, Merle Haggard, Elvis Costello, Astrid Gilberto, Ricky Jay, Keb Mo, Marianne Faithfull, Jack White, Amy Sedaris, Cat Power, T Bone Burnett, John Cusack, Mick Jones, and Steve Earle.

It was a real no rules jamboree.

The revived iteration of the show is a limited run, set to return on Monday, September 21st at 12pm EST. In celebration of Bourbon Heritage Month, the first episode —set to run at just under 2 hours— will be dedicated to all things whiskey, and how the brew “has shaped the world”.

In April 2018, Bob Dylan launched a boutique whiskey line of his own, Heaven’s Door in partnership with Marc Bushala—co-founder of bourbon brand Angel’s Envy.

“We both wanted to create a collection of American whiskeys that, in their own way, tell a story,” Dylan told The New York Times. “I’ve been traveling for decades, and I’ve been able to try some of the best spirits that the world of whiskey has to offer. This is great whiskey.”

In June, Bob Dylan released his 39th studio album, the excellent Rough and Rowdy Ways.

