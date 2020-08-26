Neil Young has shared a syrupy cover of Bob Dylan’s 1964 classic, ‘The Times They Are a-Changin’ via his Neil Young Archives website.

It’s a really moving rendition of the track, it kind of harks back to the naive quality of Daniel Johnston. The session was recorded on June 23rd, and produced by Young and Niko Bolas.

You can listen to Young’s cover here.

It’s been quite the year for Young, who’s been making the most out of quarantine, sharing constant updates and content with his loyal devotees.

Young and his wife Daryl Hannah have been collaborating on a series of acoustic performance videos, lovingly titled Fireside Sessions.

In addition to new content, Young has spent his time digging through the archives. The musician finally released his long-yearned for “lost” album, Homegrown.

The folk legend recorded the majority of the album back in 1974, and had originally planned to release it in 1975, but, hesitated.“It was a little too personal,” Young told Cameron Crowe of Rolling Stone interview at the time. “It scared me. I’ve never released any of those. And I probably never will. I think I’d be too embarrassed to put them out. They’re a little too real.” Thankfully, Young had a change of heart, and unveiled the album on June 19th.

Young also unveiled plans to release three archival records, Way Down in the Rust Bucket, which documents Young and Crazy Horse’s gig at Santa Cruz’s Catalyst Club in November 1990, off the heels of Ragged Glory. Return to Greendale, a recording of a performance from his 2003 Greendale tour. And Neil Young Archives Vol. 2, the highly-anticipated second instalment of his archival box set. Vol. 1 was released back in 2009.

In addition to his musical output, Young has been an outspoken voice amid the current political tension in the US. The musician recently sued the Trump presidential campaign over their repeated use of his songs ‘Rockin’ in the Free World’ and ‘Devil’s Sidewalk’ during rallies.