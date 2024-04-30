Bombay Bicycle Club have announced they will be returning to Australia this November.

The beloved indie band will be on tour in support of their sixth album, My Big Day, which climbed to #3 on the UK album charts.

The quartet – Jack Steadman, Jamie MacColl, Suren de Saram, and Ed Nash – will kick off their tour on Thursday, November 14th at Sydney’s Metro Theatre. They’ll then head to Brisbane’s The Triffid on Friday, November 15th, followed by a show at Melbourne’s The Croxton on Saturday, November 16th. On Sunday, November 17th, they’ll be performing at Adelaide’s The Gov, before wrapping up the tour at Perth’s The Rechabite on Tuesday, November 19th.

Tickets for Bombay Bicycle Club’s tour go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, May 7th at 12pm local time. There will also be early bird pre-sales tickets avaliable (see below).

My Big Day was released in June 2023 and features guest contributions from artists including Damon Albarn of Blur, rising star Holly Humberstone, indie darling Jay Som and soul legend Chaka Khan.

Bombay Bicycle Club first came onto the scene in 2009 with their acclaimed debut album, I Had the Blues But I Shook Them Loose featuring the hit single, “Always Like This”. The guitar-driven record, standing out for its teenage angst and youthful abandonment, earned them the Best New Band award at the 2010 NME Awards. The band then explored electronic and dance influences on their 2011 release, A Different Kind of Fix, which featured the lead single “Shuffle”.

Throughout their 17-year rise, Bombay Bicycle Club have played at big festivals including Leeds, Reading, Glastonbury, and Coachella, meaning they will be more than warmed up for their Aussie fans.

Love Indie? Get the latest Indie news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Bombay Bicycle Club 2024 Australian Tour

Presented by SBM

Pre-sale tickets go on sale on Thursday, May 2nd at 12pm local time here

General tickets go on sale on Tuesday, May 7th at 12pm local time here

Thursday, November 14th

Sydney, Metro Theatre

Friday, November 15th

Brisbane, The Triffid

Saturday, November 16th

Melbourne, The Croxton

Sunday, November 17th

Adelaide, The Gov

Tuesday, November 19th

Perth, The Rechabite