Bon Jovi wrapped their nine-show Madison Square Garden residency by bringing out Bruce Springsteen for a surprise performance.

Near the end of Bon Jovi’s show over the weekend, per Rolling Stone, frontman Jon Bon Jovi told the crowd he had a special guest waiting in the wings.

“For 50 years he has been a beacon of light and truth,” he said. “Will you please welcome my friend, my brother, and the poet laureate of our series of rock & roll. Ladies and gentlemen, the one and only Bruce Springsteen. The king of the great state of New Jersey.”

Together, they performed “Who Says You Can’t Go Home,” from Bon Jovi’s 2005 album, Have a Nice Day, and Springsteen’s 1978 classic “The Promised Land.”

Watch below.

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It wasn’t the first time the pair had shared a stage. Last month, Bon Jovi turned up at Springsteen’s Music America: The Songs That Shaped Us concert series at Monmouth University, playing “Johnny B. Goode” solo before rejoining Springsteen for “Raise Your Hand” and “I Don’t Want to Go Home.”

The MSG run marked Bon Jovi’s return to the road after four years away, following surgery on a severely damaged vocal cord. “I’m fully recovered,” he said in June. “It was longer than I’d ever expected, but it had to be right. We never lost faith.”

The comeback hasn’t been entirely smooth. Bon Jovi cut the July 23rd MSG show short after coming down with a sinus infection. “I’m sorry, I’m hurt and you’re not getting the best of me,” he told the crowd. “Don’t throw away your ticket stubs, I’m gonna figure something out, OK? Just hold onto it, we’ll figure out how to reschedule. But I’m gonna have to cool it for the night.”