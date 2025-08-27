Bon Jovi have announced a reimagined version of their 2024 album Forever, featuring collaborations with an impressive roster of artists including Bruce Springsteen, Jelly Roll, Jason Isbell, and Avril Lavigne.

The new release, titled Forever (Legendary Edition), is set to arrive on 24th October.

The project emerged from necessity rather than creative ambition alone, reports Rolling Stone AU/NZ. Jon Bon Jovi’s well-documented vocal cord rehabilitation following surgery has kept the band off the touring circuit since 2022, prompting the frontman to channel his energy back into studio work. “My vocal cord rehab was a well-documented journey that played out while releasing Forever in 2024,” Jon explained. “I was singing well in the studio for recording, but the vocal demands and rigors of touring were still slightly out of reach for me.”

This Friday marks the first taste of the collaborative effort with “Hollow Man” featuring Bruce Springsteen, alongside a new track titled “Red, White & Jersey”. The Springsteen collaboration represents a particularly significant moment, bringing together two of rock’s most enduring voices from the same New Jersey scene.

The 14-track collection spans genres and generations, with contributions from Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott on “Walls Of Jericho”, country star Lainey Wilson on “I Wrote You A Song”, and British pop sensation Robbie Williams on “We Made It Look Easy”. The diversity extends to include Ryan Tedder, Marcus King, and The War & Treaty, creating what Jon describes as “an album with a new viewpoint and new spirit”.

Jon’s reflections on the project reveal a deeper philosophical approach to the collaborative process. “The result is an album with a new viewpoint and new spirit – a collaboration album that proves we all get by in this world with a little help from our friends,” he said. “I feel tremendous joy and gratitude releasing this album and I think it shows in the music. I can say with certainty that there is always something bigger than ME, and that’s WE.”

The band’s touring future remains uncertain, though Jon has expressed cautious optimism about returning to the stage. At the 2024 Pollstar Live! conference, he stated: “I just want to get back to two and a half hours a night, four nights a week, before I’m gonna go out there on the road for real. But I’m confident in my doctor.”

Bon Jovi’s most recent live performance took place on 14th June at Marathon Music Works in Nashville, Tennessee, marking one of only a handful of shows they’ve played since stepping back from regular touring. The band has also had to address recent unfounded rumours about drummer Tico Torres leaving the group, with Torres posting a video to dispel the speculation, stating: “Musicians don’t retire, especially me.”