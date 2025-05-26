Bone Thugs-N-Harmony are set to make their highly anticipated return to Australia this October, bringing together their original lineup for a monumental tour across the country.

The legendary US hip-hop crew, often regarded as “the world’s most influential rap group,” will be performing three exclusive shows in Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane, showcasing their timeless catalogue of music that has earned them over 60 million record sales worldwide.

This reunion tour marks a significant moment for the multi-platinum selling group, who recently celebrated the release of their new track “AWW SHIT” via Greenback Records. The single represents their first new material in twenty years and features all five original members – Bizzy Bone, Wish Bone, Layzie Bone, Krayzie Bone, and Flesh-n-Bone – demonstrating they haven’t lost their touch in any way.

Australian fans won’t just be treated to Bone Thugs-N-Harmony’s iconic sound – the tour will also feature two additional hip hop heavyweights.

West Coast legend Xzibit will be bringing his first studio album in over a decade, KINGMAKER, which boasts collaborations with Dr. Dre, Ty Dolla $ign, and Ice Cube. Also joining them is Bay Area pioneer Too $hort, whose influential sound helped shape the West Coast hip-hop movement throughout the ’90s and ’00s.

Their Australian tour kicks off on October 18th at Melbourne’s Riviera Beach Club, before heading to Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion on October 19th and concluding at Brisbane’s Riverstage on October 21st. Pre-sale tickets will be available from Tuesday, June 3rd at 9am local time, with general sales beginning Thursday, June 5th at 9am local time.

This reunion tour presents a rare opportunity for Australian hip hop fans to witness the original lineup of one of rap’s most influential groups alongside two other legendary figures from hip hop’s golden era.

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony 2025 Australian Tour

Ticket information available via destroyalllines.com

Saturday, October 18th

Riviera Beach Club, Melbourne, VIC

Sunday, October 19th

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW

Tuesday, October 21st

Riverstage, Brisbane, QLD