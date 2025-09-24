Hip-hop icons Bone Thugs-N-Harmony have postponed their upcoming Australian and New Zealand tour to 2026.

The US crew, often regarded as “the world’s most influential rap group,” were set to perform exclusive shows in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Auckland in October 2025, showcasing their timeless catalogue of music that has earned them over 60 million record sales worldwide.

But due to “extended studio commitments”, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony now won’t touch down until May 2026. The venues for Sydney, Brisbane, and Auckland have not changed, however, Melbourne’s show has been moved from the Riviera Beach Club to PICA.

“Australia & New Zealand, we’re still in the studio putting the finishing touches on the album so we’re pushing back our dates to May 2026. Hang on to your tickets, we can’t wait to party with you next year!,” the band said in a statement.

Tickets already purchased will remain valid for the new shows. Ticket holders that can’t make the new dates are entitled to a full refund and should get in direct contact with their ticket provider.

This reunion tour marks a significant moment for the multi-platinum selling group, who are still riding the high of the recent released new track “AWW SHIT” via Greenback Records. The single was their first new material in twenty years and features all five original members – Bizzy Bone, Wish Bone, Layzie Bone, Krayzie Bone, and Flesh-n-Bone – demonstrating they haven’t lost their touch in any way.

Fans won’t just be treated to Bone Thugs-N-Harmony’s iconic sound – the tour will also feature two additional hip hop heavyweights.

West Coast legend Xzibit will be bringing his first studio album in over a decade, KINGMAKER, which boasts collaborations with Dr. Dre, Ty Dolla $ign, and Ice Cube. Also joining them is Bay Area pioneer Too $hort, whose influential sound helped shape the West Coast hip-hop movement throughout the ’90s and ’00s.

Ticket information is available here.

BONE THUGS-N-HARMONY AUSTRALIAN TOUR DATES 2026

With XZIBIT and TOO $HORT

Friday, May 8th

Spark Arena, Auckland NZ

Sunday, May 10th

Riverstage, Brisbane QLD

Tuesday, May 12th

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW

Wednesday, May 13th

PICA, Melbourne VIC