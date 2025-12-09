Disco megastars Boney M, featuring Maizie Williams, have announced the ‘Final Curtain Tour’, which will land Down Under in April 2026.

Performing all their greatest hits including “Rasputin”, “Daddy Cool”, “Sunny”, “Rivers of Babylon”, “Ma Baker”, “Gotta Go Home”, “Brown Girl in the Ring”, and more with a full live band, Boney M are guaranteed to put smiles on everyone’s faces.

The tour will kick off with three shows at The Forum in Melbourne on Saturday, April 4th, before Toowoomba, Brisbane, three shows in Sydney, then Newcastle, Perth, and Adelaide. See below for the full dates.

Tickets will go on sale at 10am (local) on Monday, December 15th. A presale will run from 10am (local) on Friday, December 12th — register here.

One of the most beloved bands to emerge from the golden age of disco, Boney M have sold over 150 million records worldwide and were a phenomenon with their catchy songs mixed with the glitz and glamour of the disco era. Now, fans are getting a final chance to sing along and relive the magic.

Boney M was a music group founded in 1976 by Frank Farian when his cover of “Baby, Do You Wanna Bump” became a hit. In early 1976, when Frank assembled the lineup of the group, his motive was clear: create a vocal group in which the marketed members simply lip-synced to songs sung by himself or other session singers.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Boney M released their first album, Take the Heat Off Me in mid-1976 and it initially received a lukewarm response. An appearance on Musikladen, a West German TV program changed all that. The audience found themselves staring at Robert Alfonso “Bobby” Farrell, Marcia Barrett, Elizabeth Mitchell and Maizie Williams, in eccentric costumes, with insane energy.

That breakthrough led them to release more music, including the hits we know and love today, that have since gone multi-Platinum worldwide. Boney M have donimated the charts across Europe, Australia and the UK, with “Rivers in Babylon” and “Brown Girl in the Ring” in particular becoming some of the best-selling singles in UK history.

For complete tour and ticket information, see here.

BONEY M THE ‘FINAL CURTAIN TOUR’ AUSTRALIA 2026

Saturday, April 4th

The Forum, Melbourne VIC

Sunday, April 5th

The Forum, Melbourne VIC

Monday, April 6th

The Forum, Melbourne VIC

Thursday, April 9th

Empire Theatre, Toowoomba QLD

Saturday, April 11th

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD

Tuesday, April 14th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW

Wednesday, April 15th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW

Thursday, April 16th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW

Saturday, April 18th

Civic Theatre, Newcastle NSW

Wednesday, April 22nd

Astor Theatre, Perth WA

Saturday, April 25th

Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide SA