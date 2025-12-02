The Bonnaroo 2026 lineup has been revealed.

Featuring an eclectic mix of electronic, rock, and pop acts set to take over Manchester, Tennessee from June 11th-14th, the festival’s star-studded roster positions it as one of the most anticipated music events of the year.

From Australia, Wolfmother, The Chats, Amyl and the Sniffers, and more of our country’s biggest names will head to the festival next year.

Away from home, electronic music titan Skrillex headlines alongside indie rock legends The Strokes and folk-pop sensation Noah Kahan.

Check out the full lineup below.

The announcement comes after Bonnaroo 2025 faced significant challenges, with the festival cancelled after just one day due to severe weather conditions.

Bonnaroo 2026 Lineup