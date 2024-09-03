Content Warning: This article about Stand Atlantic’s song “17” contains a personal account of sexual assault which may be triggering to survivors.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone AU/NZ, Stand Atlantic’s frontwoman Bonnie Fraser candidly discussed the emotional weight behind the song “17”.

Lifted from the Sydney band’s #3-ARIA charting album WAS HERE, the track is one of the most autobiographical pieces Fraser has ever written, addressing a deeply personal and painful chapter of her life.

This journalist asked Fraser if she’d ever answered the question, ‘What is “17” about?’, to which Fraser responded:

“No, I’ve never actually been directly asked, which is crazy,” she said, before a short pause. “I feel like it’s kind of self explanatory or like very, I think it’s quite direct.

“But yeah, my mum asked me today actually because I’d never talked to her about it and she was like, ‘Are you okay to speak about it? Do you want to speak about it? She was super sweet and I was like, ‘Not right now’.

“Yeah, I just had a person in my life who, just very, very much took advantage of me… in a sexual way. And I mean, let’s call a spade a spade; it was sexual assault. That’s what it is, and it’s sad and it happens more than it should ever, because it should never happen.”

Stand Atlantic’s fourth album WAS HERE, featuring “17”, debuted at #3 on the ARIA Albums Chart and #2 on the ARIA Australian Albums Chart last week.

It’s the pop punk band’s highest-charting record to date. Their second, Pink Elephant, reached #23 in 2020 and F.E.A.R. peaked at #10 in 2022.

If you have experienced sexual assault or sexual harassment and feel you would like to speak to someone for support or information, 1800RESPECT (Phone: 1800 737 732) can provide counselling 24-hours a day, 7 days a week.

Australian music industry workers can contact the Support Act Wellbeing Helpline. It is staffed by professional counsellors who offer expertise in all areas related to mental health. It is free, confidential and open to anyone in music or the arts. Call 1800 959 500, 24/7, 365 days a year.