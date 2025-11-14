Progressive metalcore heavyweights Born of Osiris are heading back to Australia in March 2026, marking their first national run here in six years.

The Chicago band return on the heels of Through Shadows, their seventh studio album and most critically praised release in over a decade.

The tour also arrives in a new chapter for the group. In May, longtime guitarist Lee McKinney departed to focus on Dead Air Divine, his project with Tilian Pearson, leaving Ronnie Canizaro and Cameron Losch as the remaining members from the classic lineup.

Despite the shift, Through Shadows, released in July 2025 — their first studio album in four years — and built from the string of singles that began with 2023’s “Torchbearer, landed as one of the band’s most confident and expansive efforts.

Joining them for the run are Pittsburgh deathcore bruisers Signs of the Swarm, fresh off a completely sold-out US tour celebrating a decade at the forefront of the genre. Their reputation for unhinged, high-velocity live shows precedes them: Rock DNA Magazine praised the band’s “chaotic” energy, while The Metalverse described recent pits as “a war zone… and Signs of the Swarm thrived in it.”

Born of Osiris & Signs of the Swarm 2026 Australian Tour

Pre-sale: Monday, November 17th, 9am local

General on sale: Thursday, November 20th, 9am local

Tickets: thephoenix.au/born-of-osiris-2026

March 18th

Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide



March 19th

Max Watts, Melbourne



March 20th

Brightside Outdoors, Brisbane



March 21st

Manning Bar, Sydney