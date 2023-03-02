Boy & Bear have confirmed an Australia and New Zealand tour in support of their newly announced fifth studio album.

The self-titled album, Boy & Bear, will be out on Friday, May 26th, and can be pre-ordered here. The record was self-produced and recorded at Marrickville’s Golden Retriever Studios, and represents the indie folk outfit at their most ambitious and creative.

“We wanted to make an album of seductive grooves, soaring melodies, modulated ambient textures, and great stories,” the band’s Dave Symes says. “We worked hard to strike the right balance between vintage and cutting edge, polished and sure, but full of heart and wild touches. Experimenting with analogue and digital became a happy place on this record, not just in the way we created sounds but also in the way we wrote them, performed them and put them together.

“After lockdown it was great to all be back together in the studio, exploring the music we had been creating via various forms of correspondence. Nothing beats the feeling of getting the band back together and making music collectively.”

While you wait for the full album to drop, you can listen to its lead single, the blissful and breezy ‘Apex’, below.

One month after the album’s release, Boy & Bear will embark on a huge tour of Australia and New Zealand. Beginning in Melbourne on June 16th, they’ll then head to Brisbane, Wellington, Auckland, Sydney, Perth, and Adelaide (see full dates below). They’ll be supported at select shows by Felivand and Boo Seeka.

Boy & Bear 2023 Australia & New Zealand Tour

With special guests Boo Seeka & Felivand

Friday, June 16th

Palais Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, June 17th

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD

Friday, June 23rd*

San Fran, Wellington, NZ

Saturday, June 24th*

Powerstation, Auckland, NZ

Friday, June 30th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Friday, July 14th^

Perth Concert Hall, Perth, WA

Saturday, July 15th

Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide, SA

^Felivand not performing

*Boo Seeka & Felivand not performing