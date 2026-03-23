Australian country star Brad Cox has announced a massive 2026 Australian tour, where he’ll be joined by special guests The Vanns and Max Jackson.

The ‘Multiple Dimensions Tour’ will commence at Perth’s Astor Theatre on July 17th, before stops at Adelaide’s Hindley St Music Hall, Brunswick Heads’ Hotel Brunswick on July 24th, Brisbane’s Eastons Hill Hotel on July 25th, a special hometown show at The Station in Jindabyne on July 29th, Melbourne’s Forum on July 31st, Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on August 1st, and Cairns’ Tanks Arts Centre on August 8th.

Tickets will go on sale at 3pm on Friday, March 27th following Mastercard and artist presales from 2pm on Wednesday, March 25th and a Live Nation presale from 2pm on Thursday, March 26th. All times are local.

The tour follows the release of the Golden Guitar winner’s acclaimed fourth studio album Endemic Intelligence in Multiple Dimensions last September. Described as a “country adjacent” body of work, it marked a new chapter for Cox.

“I definitely didn’t feel trapped by country music, but I haven’t been influenced by country music in the last couple of years,” he said in a Rolling Stone AU/NZ interview earlier last year. “For me, country music sits here and probably always will. I live that life, but it is just the next chapter.”

Upon its release, he explained more about his thinking behind the new album: “I want to write about things that I really give a shit about. It’s not enough anymore just writing about driving down a dirt road or sitting around having a great time drinking beers, as right now there’s people dying on the street because they can’t pay the rent and that upsets me, you know? It’s important to me.”

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Main support on the tour comes from The Vanns, the Kiama-born indie rock outfit who have built a reputation as one of Australia’s most electrifying live bands, touring relentlessly and selling out headline shows across the country. Known for their soaring guitar hooks and high-energy performances, the band have become a powerhouse of modern Australian rock since forming in 2012.

Opening the night will be rising Australian country star Max Jackson, the multiple Golden Guitar recipient whose breakout singles including “Little More Country” have helped establish her as one of the genre’s most exciting new voices. The Coonamble-born singer-songwriter has quickly built a national following with her energetic live shows and modern take on country storytelling.

For complete tour and ticket information, see here.

BRAD COX AUSTRALIA 2026

Friday, July 17th (U18s with Parent/Guardian)

Astor Theatre, Perth WA

Sunday, July 19th (All Ages)

Hindley St. Music Hall, Adelaide SA

Friday, July 24th

Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads NSW

Saturday, July 25th (All Ages)

Eatons Hill Hotel, Brisbane QLD

Wednesday, July 29th

The Station, Jindabyne NSW

Friday, July 31st

Forum, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, August 1st (All Ages)

Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW

Saturday, August 8th (All Ages)

Tanks Arts Centre, Cairns QLD