Brandon Flowers is going country.

While the Killers’ frontman has dabbled in the genre before, he’s never solely focused on it until now.

Flowers will release Thrasher, his first solo album in more than a decade, on August 21st, and it’s a collection of country western music.

Thrasher was recorded by Flowers last July in Nashville at RCA Studio A, with David Rawlings, Charlie McCoy, and more collaborators assisting him.

“I unlocked a room that I feel that has been waiting for me all along: country western music,” Flowers revealed in an album trailer, which sees him travelling through the desert, clad in western wear.

“It has offered itself to me and the stories I have to tell at the moment with a breezy enthusiasm.”

Thrasher allowed Flowers to connect with stories and people from his early years. The album was produced by Shawn Everett and Jonathan Rado.

“This is not me running away from rock & roll,” Flowers said. “I don’t want to replace my old songs. I simply found room for more.”

You can listen to the first single from the album, “Plans”, this week on Friday, June 26th

In the meantime, check out the full tracklist below.

Flowers and The Killers came to Australia in 2024, where the band covered ICEHOUSE’s song “Electric Blue” accompanied by the latter band’s frontman, Iva Davies.

The Killers first covered the Aussie band’s iconic 1987 hit back in 2020 as part of a livestreamed concert. It instantly got Davies’ tick of approval — so much so that he thought it was “the most impressive” cover of the song he had heard.

“We’ve never been shy about our admiration of bands from Australia. We’re going to do a little ‘Electric Blue’ with Iva Davies,” Flowers told the crowd inside Rod Laver Arena at the time.

Thrasher tracklist: