The Killers had a special surprise for fans at their first Melbourne show on Thursday night – they performed their cover of Icehouse’s ‘Electric Blue’ with none other than the band’s frontman, Iva Davies.

Brandon Flowers and co first covered the Aussie band’s iconic 1987 hit back in 2020 as part of a livestreamed concert. It instantly got Davies’ tick of approval – so much that he thought it was “the most impressive” cover of the track he had heard.

And last night, everything went full circle as The Killers slotted the cover into their setlist, and brought Davies out to share guest vocals. It was the final song of the band’s main set and came after they had ripped through plenty of their greatest hits including ‘When You Were Young’ and ‘Caution’.

Brandon Flowers declared to the 14,000-odd fans at Rod Laver Arena: “We’ve never been shy about our admiration of bands from Australia. We’re going to do a little ‘Electric Blue’ with Iva Davies”.

Watch a snipet of the performance below taken by Youtuber Casey Rock:

As mentioned by Flowers, The Killers have plenty of form showing the love for Australian bands. In the first show on their current Australian tour in Townsville on 30th November, they did a cover of INXS’ ‘Don’t Change’. Back at their pre-game set at the 2017 AFL Grand Final at the MCG, they did a cover of Midnight Oil’s ‘Forgotten Years’.

The merchandise on The Killers’ current tour also has a uniquely Australian theme. There’s several t-shirts, stubby holders and other items which feature designs inspired by AC/DC, Midnight Oil and INXS.

The Killers have been touring their greatest hits record Rebel Diamonds on this run, but also have done a handful of shows where they have played their seminal debut album Hot Fuss in full.

Melbourne is the final stop on the tour and two shows remain – tonight (Hot Fuss show) and Saturday (Rebel Diamonds show), both at Rod Laver Arena. You can grab last minute tickets via Frontier Touring’s tour page.