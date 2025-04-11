Australian actor Brenton Thwaites is stepping into the music scene, dropping the latest single from his debut album today.

“Come Back Down to Earth” is described as a “letter to self,” and it’s the next taste from his upcoming album Searching For The Man, due out May 2.

“This is me humbling myself, reminding myself of who I am, where I come from and what I stand for,” Thwaites says. “It’s about being taken by the success train in the film industry in my early twenties and realising mid-ride that I may need to get off to be the man that I wanted to be and have the life that I truly dreamt of having: to become a dad, be part of a community, travel and play music.”

Thwaites has been slowly revealing tracks from the album, including the bluesy “What You’re Made Of” featuring Sarah Grace Buckley of The Buckleys, the introspective “Flying High”, and the playful “Chocolate Squares in Tennessee”.

Searching For The Man was recorded during Thwaites’ time filming Titans in Toronto, where he jumped into music with producer Justin Abedin. The album blends blues, folk, country, and singer-songwriter influences.

“I found an art form to help express how I feel about my life. My life in Hollywood, being a young father, being scared of the unpredictability of my industry, being homesick,” describes Thwaites. “I fell in love with songwriting and signed my own deal! This will be a lifelong endeavour, Searching For The Man being the maiden voyage.”

Thwaites launched his acting career in 2011 with Slide, later joining Home and Away. His Us film credits include Oculus, The Giver, Gods of Egypt, and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. From 2018 to 2023, he portrayed Dick Grayson/Robin/Nightwing in Titans.

Most recently, Thwaites starred in the film adaptation of How to Make Gravy, alongside Hugo Weaving, in a reimagining of Paul Kelly’s iconic song.

Brenton Thwaites’ “Come Back Down to Earth” is out now.