On Wednesday, September 23rd, a grand jury delivered their verdict on the death of 26-year-old Breonna Taylor — who was murdered in her home by plainclothes Louisville police officers on March 13th.

The jury determined that one of the former police officers involved in the raid of Breonna Taylor’s home, Detective Brett Hankison, would be charged on three counts of “wanton endangerment.” The two other officers involved in the murder of Taylor, John Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove, the latter who shot Taylor six times, faced no charges.

Following the verdict, mass protests swept the streets in Louisville, New York, Chicago, Milwaukee and smaller cities around the country. Musicians took to social media to share their heartbreak over the decision.