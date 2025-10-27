Brent Hinds was reportedly sitting on an entire album of unreleased solo material, according to revelations from one of his former bandmates.

Duane Trucks, who drummed for Hinds’ psychobilly side project Fiend Without a Face, disclosed the existence of this unheard collection in an interview with Metal Hammer.

“Brent’s got an entire album that hasn’t seen the light of day,” Trucks revealed to the publication. “He sent me the whole album of tunes and it’s cool as shit.”

The drummer’s comments shed light on a previously unknown chapter in the Mastodon guitarist’s creative output. Trucks, who had intimate knowledge of Hinds’ artistic process through their collaboration, praised the authenticity that characterised his approach to music-making.

“You rarely meet someone with so many facets who does things in such an honest, vulnerable way,” Trucks explained. “He really fucking meant what he was playing. It was not a put-on. He wasn’t just doing this for a cheque.”

Hinds established Fiend Without a Face in 1998, drawing inspiration from a 1958 British horror film of the same name. The psychobilly project served as a creative outlet separate from his mainstream success with Mastodon, which he joined two years later in 2000.

The Atlanta-based metal band achieved significant commercial and critical acclaim under Hinds’ influence. Their 2011 album The Hunter reached number six on the Billboard 200, and their track “Sultan’s Curse” later earned them a Grammy Award for Best Metal Performance in 2018.

Despite Mastodon’s international success, Hinds maintained his connection to his outsider musical instincts. He returned to Fiend Without a Face for subsequent album releases in 2011 and 2017, showcasing his commitment to diverse creative expression beyond the confines of mainstream metal.

Hinds parted ways with Mastodon in March 2025, according to a report, before his death in a motorcycle accident in Atlanta, Georgia, on August 20th. He was 51 years old at the time of his passing.