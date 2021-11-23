Content warning: this article about Bridget Hustwaite discusses criminal assault. To speak to someone, you can call Lifeline on 13 11 14, or 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732.

triple j host Bridget Hustwaite has opened up about a criminal assault she experienced at an Adam Newling gig in Melbourne over the weekend.

Taking to Twitter, Hustwaite wrote that she and another girl were assaulted by an attendee at Newling’s show at The Workers Club in Melbourne on Saturday, November 20th.

“Nothing says welcome back to live music than getting a dude kicked out for touching your ass and another chicks boob,” wrote the Good Nights host.

In a series of follow-up tweets, Hustwaite detailed that following the incident door and bar staff worked promptly to remove that person from the venue.

She also shared a link to an article she wrote for the ABC about her previous experience with sexual harassment at a Northeast Party House show at Melbourne’s Corner Hotel back in 2014.

“How do we stamp this behaviour out and make gigs a safe space for all? Well, I don’t know if there is a single answer but I do think it starts from the bottom,” she wrote at the time. “It starts with your mates, and calling them out if you see them acting in a way that’s making someone else feel uncomfortable.

“If you see a stranger do it and you’re uncomfortable confronting them yourselves, call security or tell the bar staff.”

Adam Newling has since taken to Instagram to release a statement addressing the alleged criminal assault. “Thank you so much to everyone who came to our shows over the weekend it was really lovely and humbling to reconnect with friends and fans after all this time who share our love in making and playing music,” the statement reads.

“However, it was brought to our knowledge after the fact that at our first show in Melbourne there was a drunken man who made some people feel uncomfortable and who was eventually booted from the venue.”

Newling went on to condemn the “indecent behaviour” at the show. “It truly breaks my heart to know that this happened at our show,” he wrote. “Our shows are supposed to be a safe place filled with love and comradery (sic) among like-minded people who share a love for music.”

He continued, “I wish I had known sooner of the events that had taken place and If I was perhaps more vigilant I could have done more to prevent and protect I will do everything in my power to never let this happen again.”

Elsewhere in the statement, Adam Newling urged attendees that were made to feel uncomfortable to reach out to him directly. “If you were made to feel uncomfortable please get in contact with me if you were someone made to feel this way if you wish, I would love to talk to you.”

He also wrote that he identified the person responsible for the alleged criminal assault, and has banned him from attending all future Adam Newling gigs. Read the statement in full below.