One of the biggest nights of Bring Me the Horizon’s career is about to play out in cinemas around the world.

The Sheffield heavyweights have announced Bring Me the Horizon: L.I.V.E. in São Paulo (Live Immersive Virtual Experiment), a two-night-only cinema event that will screen in theatres worldwide on March 25th and 28th. Tickets are on sale now, with Australian sessions confirmed as part of the international rollout.

Filmed during the band’s sold-out performance at São Paulo’s Allianz Parque Stadium – where they played to 50,000 fans – the project isn’t being pitched as a straightforward concert film. Instead, it’s designed as a fully immersive big-screen experience, translating the scale and sensory overload of a BMTH stadium show into something cinematic and, fittingly, maximalist.

A newly released trailer offers a glimpse at the spectacle, featuring towering visuals, pyro-heavy production, and a sea of fans moving in unison. Watch it below.

L.I.V.E. in São Paulo goes deeper than stadium bombast. Expanding the dystopian, tech-laced universe of the band’s Post Human era, the film blends high-concept storytelling with raw, fan-shot footage. Fictional figures from the band’s evolving mythology – including E.V.E, Selene and M8 – make appearances throughout, reinforcing the sense that this is as much a narrative extension as it is a live document.

Co-directed by CiRCUS HEaD, the film stitches together sweeping drone shots, multi-camera coverage, and crowd-sourced clips, creating a multi-angle experience that mirrors the chaos and catharsis of the night itself.

Musically, the setlist spans the band’s evolution from Sempiternal and That’s the Spirit through amo and the ongoing Post Human series, underlining how dramatically Bring Me the Horizon have reshaped their sound – and modern rock – over the past decade. Now BRIT Award winners and Grammy nominees, the band have moved more than 6.6 million albums globally and racked up over 9 billion streams, carving out a space that sits somewhere between metalcore chaos and pop futurism.

The cinema event will screen in more than 35 countries, including Australia, the US, UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Brazil. It’s being presented by Trafalgar Releasing in partnership with Sony Music Vision and RCA.

In addition, the band are set to release a live album of what they’re calling their most ambitious performance to date, L.I.V.E. in São Paulo, on April 10th across streaming platforms, as well as on vinyl and CD/DVD.

Tickets are on sale now – find your closest cinema here.