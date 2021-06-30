Following Britney Spears’ harrowing testimony on her conservatorship, her father is pushing back by demanding an inquiry into her claims.

Almost a week after Britney Spears detailed a life of control and abuse during her conservatorship, her father, Jamie Spears, who has been managing her career and finances since 2008, has called for her claims to be investigated.

Last week, Britney Spears appeared before Los Angeles probate judge Brenda Penny via Zoom to offer a 24-minute long statement against her conservatorship. In said statement, she claimed that she was made to work grueling schedules and had little control or creative input into her own work, and that any objection would be taken down as her being uncooperative.

She also alleged that she is not allowed to take out her IUD, have children, or get married, and that she was put on medication such as Lithium against her will. Spears also objected to her father’s complete control over her life, where everything she did had to be approved by him, saying that she would “honestly like to sue” her family, and that she just wanted her life back.

Now, Jamie Spears’ lawyers have requested an evidentiary hearing to substantiate Ms. Spears’ claims, as reported by The New York Times.

“It is critical that the Court confirm whether or not Ms. Spears’ testimony was accurate in order to determine what corrective actions, if any, need to be taken. It is also imperative for the proper functioning of conservatorship proceedings before this Court that all parties be provided a full and fair opportunity to respond to allegations and claims asserted against them.” the documents said.

The documents also push back against claims that Jamie Spears had complete control over his daughter’s life, specifying that since 2019, Ms. Spears has been under the care of Jodi Montgomery. According to his lawyers, the calls for an inquiry stem from a place of concern.

“Either the allegations will be shown to be true, in which case corrective action must be taken, or they will be shown to be false, in which case the conservatorship can continue its course. It is not acceptable for Conservators or the Court to do nothing in response to Ms. Spears’ testimony.” statements from Jamie Spears’ lawyers read.

