The Britney Spears conservatorship drama has taken an interesting turn today, with the finance firm appointed as co-conservators of the singer’s estate now filing to resign from the arrangement.

The move comes following the singer’s emotional testimony in court, where she shared the horrifying treatment she’s experienced while being under conservatorship since 2008 following her 2007 mental breakdown.

During the explosive testimony, the 39-year-old related her treatment to “sex trafficking”.

Now, bosses at the Bessemer Trust have filed documents seeking to end their involvement with Britney’s conservatorship.

In the filing, obtained by the Daily Mail, the firm stated that they are looking to withdraw “due to changed circumstances”.

The Trust’s filing notes: “As a result of the Conservatee’s (Britney) testimony at the June 23 hearing, however, Petitioner has become aware that the Conservatee objects to the continuance of her Conservatorship and desires to terminate the conservatorship. Petitioner has heard the Conservatee and respects her wishes.”

Back in November, the judge overseeing the matter denied a request to suspend Jamie from estate conservatorship duties and approved the Bessemer officials as co-conservators.

However, according to sources who spoke to TMZ, the firm no longer want to be involved due to the controversy and are seeking an emergency hearing on Friday to resign from any involvement in Britney’s financial matters.

This would effectively lead Britney Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, as the sole conservator.

On Wednesday, LA County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny denied a motion to immediately remove her father as her conservator. The decision and Bessemer’s exit means Jamie will remain as Britney’s sole conservator at least until new hearings on 14 July.

Among some of the shocking claims from Britney include that she has been forced to remain with an IUD inside her and not allowed to get pregnant or married as part of the conservatorship.

She also revealed that she has had little to no privacy throughout the arrangement.

“They [the staff] watched me change every day — naked – morning, noon and night. My body – I had no privacy door for my room. I gave eight vials (?) of blood a week,” was one of the revelations she shared during the case.

You can read the full transcript here.

