Today Britney Spears took to the stand in the court of law and left the world shocked as she shared the horrifying treatment she’s experienced while being under conservatorship since 2008.

During the explosive testimony, the 39-year-old related her treatment to “sex trafficking”.

“They [the staff] watched me change every day — naked – morning, noon and night. My body – I had no privacy door for my room. I gave eight vials (?) of blood a week,” was one of the revelations she shared during the case. You can read the full transcript here.

Some social media responses were inspiring, some heartbreaking and some had strong GIF game. However, the vast majority of people who tuned in to hear what the pop star had to say agree that her treatment has been devastating.

From celebrities to super fans, thousands have flocked to social media to express their opinions on Britney’s situation. Below are some of the top posts, as well as a super spicy little one from the infamous Azealia Banks.

Britney's testimony was better than my wildest dreams. Disturbing, yes. Heartbreaking, yes. But more than anything — she just took her power back. #FreeBritney — Megan Radford (@meg_rad) June 24, 2021

Next to wrestling, I’ve always been a huge Britney fan. I’m devastated hearing what I’ve always suspected, be true.Been kinda emotional today.I’m soo proud of Britney for speaking up, and I’m hoping it’s finally the end of this BS conservatorship. #FreeBritney✨ pic.twitter.com/L2uHeR0F8R — Shannon☘️ (@y2shanny) June 24, 2021

Jaw just dropping listening to Britney’s testimony. This is heartbreaking. There’s no way they can keep this conservatorship going. #FreeBritney — Emily Baucum (@EmilyBaucum) June 24, 2021

I wouldn’t be able to express how happy I’d be if #FreeBritney actually worked. Her testimony today was honest, detailed, and straight to the point. She did not hold back. I’m so proud of her. I hope she sees all the love from Twitter today. pic.twitter.com/mKO6EmGCvJ — Stewen “Titowam” (@TitowamYouTube) June 24, 2021

PSA; if you’re talking about #FreeBritney & are appalled that she’s not allowed to marry, have children, or control her own money, remember this is a disability rights issue. Disabled adults end up in unwanted/unnecessary conservatorships. Free Britney means free us all. — Haley Moss (@haleymossart) June 24, 2021

What Britney has gone through is unimaginable. Being drugged, forced to perform, exploited, and forced to keep in an IUD is not how you treat a human being. Who are these doctors that helped the conservators with this? I want names. #FreeBritney — Jillian Clare (@jillianclare) June 24, 2021

Putting u under IUD and lithium against ur will is a major human rights violation #freebritney pic.twitter.com/gcpj0pP4BI — wayward (@babydollagenda) June 24, 2021

I’m an attorney licensed in California and offering pro bono services to any team working to #FreeBritney. — Tricia Zunker (@TriciaforWI) June 24, 2021

I don’t know if y’all heard Britney. But NOTHING about this is ok. Baby girl is in prison. I’m praying for her #FreeBritney — TAMAR under construction BRAXTON (@TamarBraxtonHer) June 24, 2021

Britney Spears’ father makes $16,000 per month as a salary for being her conservator, which is twice the monthly allowance she’s given. He controls her fertility. This is abusive and misogynistic. #FreeBritney https://t.co/bfB7Nk5MMP — Trinity Always Saves Her Receipts (@TrinityMustache) June 24, 2021

13 YEARS of Britney being silenced and ignored, those same exact 13 years should be of punishment for all those people who got her under control. Stay strong Brit, this is the beginning of the end ✨#FreeBritney #13years pic.twitter.com/st9afh1qAf — JessicaSuttaMX (@JSuttaMX) June 24, 2021

“The gays on their way to free Britney”