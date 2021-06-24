Today Britney Spears took to the stand in the court of law and left the world shocked as she shared the horrifying treatment she’s experienced while being under conservatorship since 2008.

During the explosive testimony, the 39-year-old related her treatment to “sex trafficking”.

“They [the staff] watched me change every day — naked – morning, noon and night. My body – I had no privacy door for my room. I gave eight vials (?) of blood a week,” was one of the revelations she shared during the case. You can read the full transcript here.

Some social media responses were inspiring, some heartbreaking and some had strong GIF game. However, the vast majority of people who tuned in to hear what the pop star had to say agree that her treatment has been devastating.

From celebrities to super fans, thousands have flocked to social media to express their opinions on Britney’s situation. Below are some of the top posts, as well as a super spicy little one from the infamous Azealia Banks.

  • “Girl, do you know that you are THE one and motherfuckin’ only BRITNEY SPEARS?”
Azelia Banks has expressed her support for Britney Spears on social media
  • “Britney’s testimony was better than my wildest dreams. Disturbing, yes. Heartbreaking, yes. But more than anything — she just took her power back”
  • “I’m soo proud of Britney for speaking up, and I’m hoping it’s finally the end of this BS conservatorship”
  • “Jaw just dropping listening to Britney’s testimony. This is heartbreaking. There’s no way they can keep this conservatorship going”
  • Her testimony today was honest, detailed, and straight to the point. She did not hold back. I’m so proud of her. I hope she sees all the love from Twitter today.
  • “Free Britney means free us all.”
  • “Who are these doctors that helped the conservators with this? I want names.”
  • “Putting u under IUD and lithium against ur will is a major human rights violation”
  • “I’m an attorney licensed in California and offering pro bono services to any team working to #FreeBritney.”
  • “NOTHING about this is ok. Baby girl is in prison. I’m praying for her”
  • “This is abusive and misogynistic”
  • “13 YEARS of Britney being silenced and ignored, those same exact 13 years should be of punishment for all those people who got her under control.”
  • “Free Britney from them”
  • “The gays on their way to free Britney”

Did you know we're constantly giving away FREE stuff? Check out our giveaways here.