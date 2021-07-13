Framing Britney Spears, The New York Times’ documentary about Britney Spears’ conservatorship, has been nominated for an Emmy Award.

Excuse me, but this year’s Emmy nominations said #FreeBritney, bitch. The New York Times’ documentary on Spears’ conservatorship, Framing Britney Spears, has been nominated for an Emmy Award in the Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special category.

Coming right as the fire around the #FreeBritney movement was being fanned, the documentary features key interviews from insiders to cast a deeper look into the nature of her abusive conservatorship, how it affected her career, and how the #FreeBritney movement was born.

Released only a few months after Spears filed a petition to be liberated of her conservatorship in 2020, the documentary also brought under scrutiny the oft sexist lens media viewed female celebrities like her. In the wake of the documentary, multiple figures who had been featured received immense backlash for their past comments on Spears. This also included Justin Timberlake, who apologized for his public treatment of Spears and said: “I can do better and I will do better.”

The flood of support in the wake of the documentary has continued, with renewed fervor particularly after Spears’ emotional testimony about the controlling and horrifying nature of her conservatorship.

“I’ve been in denial. I’ve been in shock. I am traumatized. I just want my life back.” she said. In a 24-minute address, Spears spoke about how she was made to work without breaks and was labelled ‘uncooperative’ anytime she objected to something or tried giving creative input. She also claimed she had been put on medication without her consent, and that she was not allowed to marry or have children.

“I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive. I don’t feel like I can live a full life.” she requested that her conservatorship be ended. “All I want is to own my money and for this to end and for my boyfriend to be able to fucking drive me in his car. And honestly I want to be able to sue my family.”

