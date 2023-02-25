Britney Spears has received a warning after her dog, Porsha, escaped from her home and allegedly bit an elderly man in her neighbourhood.

The incident reportedly occurred last week when the 73-year-old man was riding his bike when the Doberman bit him in the leg.

According to TMZ, the man suffered a minor injury and was treated at the scene.

It is unclear how Porsha managed to escape from Spears’ Thousand Oaks home, but sources say that the dog was quickly retrieved by the pop star’s security team.

The incident has resulted in a warning from local authorities, who have reportedly spoken to Spears about the importance of keeping her pets under control.

While Spears has not commented on the incident publicly, sources say that she is taking the matter seriously and is cooperating with authorities.

Brit’s beloved four-legged friend joined the family in October 2021 when husband Sam gifted Britney the pooch, posting a video with the pup saying, “It’s going to be trained to protect you from any motherf***er that comes around you with bad intentions.”

It’s not the first time that Spears has faced issues with her pets.

In 2021, her dogs were briefly removed from her care after her housekeeper took them to the vet after one became fell seriously ill with digestive issues.

The housekeeper also divulged her concern over the dogs receiving fed table scraps as food and suffering from dehydration from lack of water.

After the dogs were removed from Britney’s house, a heated argument allegedly broke out between the ‘Lucky’ singer and her housekeeper, during which Brit allegedly grabbed her phone and allegedly struck the housekeeper in her arm.

The dogs were returned by Britney’s dog sitter after two weeks,

The housekeeper later filed a police report for battery, though prosecutors soon dropped the case due to insufficient evidence that a crime had occurred.

The writer used AI tools to publish part of this article. The Brag Media relies on journalists to fact check & edit all articles regardless of any AI tools used.