In a watershed moment in the #FreeBritney movement, Britney Spears’s father, Jamie Spears, has filed to terminate the court conservatorship that has controlled Britney’s life and finances for 13 years.

Spears filed his petition to end the conservatorship with Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday, September 7th. “As Mr. Spears has said, again and again, all he wants is what is best for his daughter,” the document said.

“If Ms. Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr. Spears believes that she should get that chance.”

Tuesday’s filing references Britney Spears’ June 23rd court testament, acknowledging that the artist’s “impassioned plea” profoundly impacted the calls to end the conservatorship.

“I just want my life back,” Britney said at the time. “And it’s been 13 years and it’s enough. It’s been a long time since I’ve owned my money. And it’s my wish and my dream for all of this to end without being tested.”

Britney officially filed to have her father removed from the conservatorship on Monday, July 26th. Mathew Ronsengart, Britney’s recently-appointed lawyer, filed a petition on behalf of Britney requesting public accountant Jason Rubin be named the new conservator of the estate.

Judge Brenda Penny, who is overseeing the case, will need to approve the request before the conservatorship officially ends. A petition from Rosengart will be heard on September 9th.

In an email, Rosengart wrote that the filing “represents another legal victory for Britney Spears — a massive one — as well as vindication for Ms. Spears”.

It follows Jamie Spears’s decision to step down as the conservator of her finances on August 12th. Jamie gave up control over her life decisions in 2019 but continued to oversee her finances.

On announcing his decision to step down, Jamie’s attorney emphasized that there are “no actual grounds for suspending or removing” him, citing the “public battle with his daughter” as his reasoning for removing himself as co-conservator.

“Nevertheless, even as Mr. Spears is the unremitting target of unjustified attacks, he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests,” the filing read.

This story is developing…