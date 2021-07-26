Britney Spears has filed to have her father, Jamie Spears, removed from the strict conservatorship she has lived under for over 13 years.

Mathew Rosengart, Britney Spears’ recently-appointed lawyer, has filed a petition on Spears’ behalf asking for public accountant Jason Rubin to be named as the new conservator of the estate. The petition was filed with Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday, July 26th, as New York Times report.

The petition moves to have Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, removed from the court-approved conservatorship he has overseen since 2008 and replaced by Mr. Rubin.

If approved, Mr. Rubin would oversee the singer’s financial assets, including $2.7 million in cash and more than $57 million in non-cash assets.

The filing requests that Mr. Rubin be able to revoke powers of attorney for Mr. Spears, including the authority to make healthcare decisions on her behalf, and the “authorization to pursue opportunities related to professional commitments and activities including but not limited to performing, recording, videos, tours, TV shows, and other similar activities.”

The motion states that replacing Mr. Spears with the “highly qualified, professional fiduciary” Mr. Rubin is an “objectively intelligent preference”

“This petition is being filed concurrently with a petition for removal of current conservator of the estate, James Spears,” the motion continued.

On June 23rd, Ms. Spears addressed the court publicly for the first time in her 13-year conservatorship. Within the incendiary testimony, Ms. Spears acknowledged that the conservatorship was “abusive” and asked the judge to terminate it altogether.

Ms. Spears detailed a series of grave claims about her father and other conservators. Ms. Spears claims that she was barred from marriage and having more children, that the conservators prevented her from removing her IUD birth control, that her medication was abruptly switched and she was put on lithium, and that she was forced to perform.

Ms. Spears is yet to file a petition to terminate her conservatorship. Monday’s filing notes that the petition to appoint Mr. Rubin is not waiving Ms. Spears rights to seek a termination.

The motions to replace Mr. Spears with Mr. Rubin are set to be addressed during a hearing on September 29th.

“Less than two weeks ago we pledged that after 13 years of status quo we would move aggressively to suspend and remove James Spears,” Rosengart told reporters outside the Stanley Mosk Courthouse on Monday. “It is now a matter of public record that we have done so. In less than two weeks we look forward to litigating the matter in court.”