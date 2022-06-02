Britney Spears’ fiance Sam Asghari has spoken publicly about the couple’s recent miscarriage, saying “when the baby’s ready, it’ll come”.

Asghari and Spears first announced their pregnancy in April but revealed in May that they’d suffered a miscarriage. Asghari initially told GQ in an interview that he wanted to stay away from the topic, however, he did mention that he and his fiance are staying positive after their loss.

“We’re positive about it. It’s something that happens to a lot of people. And one beautiful thing that I heard was when the baby’s ready, it’ll come. So that was a beautiful thing somebody had said was, it’s a common process and the female body is just so amazing, and just the human body, in general, is so beautiful that it heals itself. And that when the baby’s ready it’ll be the right time.”

In the interview, Asghari mentioned that he still dreams of becoming a dad one day. “Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect. Fatherhood is something I have always looked forward to and I don’t take it lightly. It is the most important job I will ever do.”

Asghari and Spears announced the sad news of the miscarriage on May 14th on their respective social media pages.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy. This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along however we were overly excited to share the good news. Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all of your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment,” they wrote in the heartfelt joint post.

