Over the past few weeks we’ve witnessed the #FreeBritney movement unfurl online. Britney Spears fans have taken to social media to call for the pop monolith to be freed from the legal conservatorship of her father.

Spears has been under her father’s guardianship since her alleged “breakdown” in 2008. A conservatorship is handed to a guardian when a person is recognised as unable to make their own decisions due to mental incapacity. Spears’s father, Jamie, and attorney Andrew Wallet, have controlled the popstars $60 million fortune for 12 years. Jamie also has the power to control the visitors his daughter receives.

The hashtag #FreeBritney has been circulating on Twitter, TikTok and Instagram by fans and celebrities. Hoping to illuminate the 38-year-old singer’s complicated legal guardianship arrangement.

It has been alleged that Jamie reportedly negotiates all her business deals. Spears’ court-appointed attorney, Stanton Stein, has emphasised that Spears is “always involved in every career and business decision, period,” but some fans are sceptical.

The objective of the #FreeBritney movement is to get the conservatorship lifted, or at least give the musician the opportunity to hire her own lawyer.

In a recent interview with Page Six, Jamie Spears condemned his critics, and passed the #FreeBritney moment off as a “joke”.

“All these conspiracy theorists don’t know anything. The world don’t have a clue,” he explained. “It’s up to the court of California to decide what’s best for my daughter. It’s no one else’s business.”

Spears went on to combat the rumours that he had been stealing money from Britney’s estate, an accusation he firmly denies.

“I have to report every nickel and dime spent to the court every year. How the hell would I steal something?” he said. “I love my daughter. I love all my kids. But this is our business. It’s private.”

Back in July, Britney’s brother, Bryan Spears, gave a rare interview to Vulture. In the interview, he detailed that Britney has “always wanted to get out of” her conservatorship with her father. Bryan detailed that the conservatorship grants Jamie access to sign off on “every major decision she makes” from business, health, voting, and marriage.

“It’s very frustrating to have,” Bryan explained. “Whether someone’s coming in peace to help or coming in with an attitude, having someone constantly tell you to do something has got to be frustrating.”