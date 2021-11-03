Britney Spears has taken aim at her mother, Lynne Spears, in a scathing Instagram post that has since been deleted from the singer’s page.

In the brutal Instagram post, Britney blamed Lynne for giving her father, Jamie Spears, “the idea” to establish her conservatorship back in 2008.

In the caption of an image reading: “The most dangerous animal in the world is a silent smiling woman,” Britney didn’t hold back, writing, “my dad [Jamie] may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago … but what people don’t know is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea.”

“I will never get those years back,” Britney continued. “She secretly ruined my life … and yes I will call her and Lou Taylor out on it … so take your whole ‘I have NO IDEA what’s going on’ attitude and go fuck yourself.”

Addressing her mother, Britney finished, “You know exactly what you did … my dad is not smart enough to ever think of a conservatorship.”

The ‘Lucky’ singer had prefaced the startling revelation by writing, “The moment I SMILE 😁 and I realize I haven’t in a very long time !!!! My mom gets so CONCERNED and says ‘You’re acting weird … what’s wrong with you ???’ I say ‘Hi, my name is Britney Spears … nice to finally meet you !!!’”

BRITNEY SPEARS JUST CHANGED HER CAPTION TWO MINUTES AGO TO CALL OUT HER MOM AND SAY SHE STARTED THE CONSERVATORSHIP AND DIRECTLY CALL OUT LOU TAYLOR HOLY FUCK pic.twitter.com/Z7HtHeyYRM — Brody (@britmebaby) November 2, 2021

It comes amid the legal battle around Britney Spears’ conservatorship, during which Lynne took a stand against her former husband.

In a lengthy statement, Lynne — who had rarely gone on record about the conservatorship — has seconded her daughter’s request to remove Jamie Spears from her conservatorship.

In the 13-point statement, Lynne disclosed that she became involved in the conservatorship at a “time of crisis”, because she “wanted to ensure that everything in my daughter’s life was handled in the best interests of my daughter the conservatee, which I did not believe at the time (and I still do not today) to be the case.”

She also claimed that Jamie Spears’ ‘absolute’ control of Britney’s life, as well as many of the decisions made during the conservatorship did not sit well with her.

“[Britney] was being treated by a sports enhancement doctor hired by Mr. Spears, [who] was prescribing what I and many others thought to be entirely inappropriate medicine to my daughter, who did not want to take the medicine.”

“I witnessed my daughter be compelled by that doctor, with the knowledge and encouragement of Mr. Spears, to enter a health facility that she did not want to enter, where she was threatened with punishment if she did not stay for medical treatment that she did not want to endure,” she continued, corroborating what Britney said in her testimony to judge Brenda Penny in June.

Given this new juicy piece of information, it looks like there was far more going on behind the scenes than previously known.

You can read more about this topic over at the Pop Observer.