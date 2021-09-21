Britney Spears recently announced that she’d be taking a break from social media to celebrate her engagement to her personal trainer Sam Asghari.

Now with just a week passing by since the deactivation, the pop star is back, admitting that she “couldn’t stay away from the gram too long”.

She’s returned to share some photos she took during her time away with Asghari, however the images have raised concerns as many of her followers are pointing towards the inaccuracies in the captions aligning with the posts.

Spears took to Instagram to post a coloured and black and white version of a selfie which she said she took in Palm Springs where she holidayed.

She wrote, “Some shots from my weekend getaway to celebrate my engagement with my … holy shit … FIANCÉ … I still can’t believe it !!!! I couldn’t stay away from the gram too long so I’m back already 💍😂🤷🏼‍♀️🤣 !!!! Psss I took these in Palm Springs with clip in extensions 💁🏼‍♀️😉🌹!!!!!”

However, many have pointed out that the singer’s hair in the post is not the same hair she had in her engagement rings photos which she posted just before she deactivated her Instagram.

In the new hairstyle Spears was sporting she had chopped off a decent amount of her hair and had dyed some of it red.

However in her return photos, that new hair is nowhere to be seen.

She also posted a follow-up throwback video in which she’s dancing.

Last week Spears announced her break from Instagram saying, “Don’t worry folks… just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement !!!! I’ll be back soon.”

Speaking to People, Asghari said, “I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together.”