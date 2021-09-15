Britney Spears will deactivate her Instagram if she wants to. Period.

The star recently took to social media to announce her engagement to her boyfriend, personal trainer Sam Asghari.

She tweeted, “I can’t fucking believe it 💍💍💍💍💍💍❣️!!!!!!”

Spears and Asghari have been together since meeting on the set of her ‘Slumber Party’ music video back in 2016, the couple’s relationship was kept private for years.

Following the release of the bombshell documentary Framing Britney Spears, Asghari shed light on their relationship in an interview with People.

“I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves, wrote.

He continued, “I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together.”

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

And now, Spears is taking the time to revel and to soak in all of these amazing precious moments that her granted freedom have now been presented to her.

A huge part of that – distancing from social media, in particular Instagram.

The pop star’s Twitter account still remains active at the moment and she took to the platform to announce her social media news.

Spears wrote, “Don’t worry folks…”

“Just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement !!!! I’ll be back soon,” she continued.

Go Britney! We hope she has the time of her life celebrating with her boyfriend.

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.