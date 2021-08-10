Britney Spears has taken to Instagram to share a very important message with her followers – she will no longer be posting as regularly on the social media platform.

While Instagram has been an outlet of sorts for the pop star, she has stated in a caption – attached to a video by food writer Jake Cohen, that the media have been “saying horrible and mean lies about me”.

Spears wrote, “In a system where I’ve felt completely hopeless for so long, at least I do have a platform to share !!!! As Selena Gomez says it best – The world can be a nasty place … I know it … you know it … kill them with kindness ☀️☀️☀️ !!!”

She added, “Unfortunately the news has been pretty nasty saying horrible and mean lies about me so I’m gonna post a little less from now on 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ !!!!”

Spears also went onto add that while she’ll be spending less time posting content on her account, she will be using that time to purse a new passion of hers.

She wrote, “Pssss this was the coolest thing I’ve ever seen in my life and it’s inspired me to take on a new passion in the cooking field !!!! God bless you beautiful people … TA TA 👋🏼 !!!!”

In the most recent update on her legal conservatorship battle, a judge has denied Spears’ plea to immediately remove her father, Jamie Spears, as her conservator.

According to Los Angeles court documents, judge Brenda Penny denied Britney’s new lawyer Mathew Rosengart’s request to immediately lift the conservatorship “without prejudice”.

Penny also denied the request to move the scheduled September 29 hearing to this month.

Spears’ legal team filed for Jamie’s immediate removal, noting that allowing Jamie to continue to serve as conservator was “avoidable harm.”

See the Instagram post from Britney Spears: