Britney Spears posted a clip from Euphoria on her Instagram to talk about how the show helps her deal with her feelings.

Britney Spears took to Instagram to talk about mental awareness week and how she watched the HBO Max series Euphoria to celebrate. Spears talked about the plots of the show and how it made her feel at peace with her anxiety, as the show’s wild plots washed it away.

Britney also commented on other ways people can help calm their minds like sound therapy, stillness, yoga, and monk retreats. All of which are good methods if they suit you and you can afford them. From everything in her caption, she appeared to really like the series, giving it her full endorsement.

“For MENTAL AWARENESS WEEK a little while ago I watched this insane amazing show @euphoria … Good God it’s too good !!!! I’m a little behind anyways 🤷🏼‍♀️ !!!! Watching this and being entertained by these crazy plots I suddenly felt all my anxiety go away … the show was like meditation !!!! It put a HUGE grin on my face … and if you want to be zen … there’s sound therapy 👂🏼 … stillness … yoga 🧘🏼‍♀️ … monk retreats … but last but definitely not least, train your thoughts to think things that make you SMILE … YES you know THOSE 👍👍👍 !!!! YOU GOT IT ???? KEEP SMILING 😄 !!!!!”

She also talked about how the show brought a huge grin to her face, this may be due to the fact that she was actually mentioned at one point during the show. During a sequence discussing mental health and the success people have had with their mental conditions, Spears was mentioned alongside some heavy hitters.

Spears was mentioned alongside Vincent Van Gogh and Silvia Platt while a mother was talking to her child about how her brain is hard-wired. This could’ve contributed to Spears’ enjoyment of the show and prompted her to post about it.