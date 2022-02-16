In Britney Spears’ latest Instagram post, the music icon reveals a letter from the White House inviting her to talk conservatorship.

“I received this letter months ago … An invitation to share my story … I was immediately flattered and at the time I wasn’t nearly at the healing stage I’m in now … Number 1 – I’m grateful that my story was even ACKNOWLEDGED 🙏 !!! Because of the letter ✉️, I felt heard and like I mattered for the first time in my life !!! In a world 🌎 where your own family goes against you, it’s actually hard to find people that get it and show empathy 🤷‍♀️🙄 !!!! Again, I’m not here to be a victim although I’m the first to admit I’m pretty messed up by it all … I want to help others in vulnerable situations, take life by the balls and be brave 💪 !!! I wish I would have been … I was so scared and nothing is worse than your own family doing what they did to me … I’m lucky to have a small circle of adorable friends who I can count on … In the meantime thank you to Congress for inviting me to the White House …⁣

⁣

B ⁣

🌹🌹🌹”

The letter to Britney comes amid the lowest approval ratings the Biden administration has faced since coming into office. Spears’ case was one of the most widely covered and popularized high-profile cases for an individual in recent history, drawing a massive online and in-person presence from her fans and people who were previously unaware of her alike.

Due to public pressure and exposure, Britney was able to successfully galvanize the movement into breaking down her conservatorship. Recent cases, such as the Ghislaine Maxwell sex-trafficking case did not receive such attention and is infamous for being a non-factor in mainstream media coverage.

We await to see Britney deliver her remarks to congress and wish her the best of luck in delivering a speech that takes both courage and vulnerability.

