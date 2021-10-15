Britney Spears has opened up on Instagram about her feelings about her life after the conservatorship, saying that she’s “scared to do anything because I’m afraid I’ll make a mistake.”

Spears had been living under the control of her father, Jamie Spears for the past 13 years in a conservatorship. He had full control over everything in her life, including her money, career choices and her estate. Spears fought to have Jamie removed a wish that was finally realised last month.

Since then, Spears seems to have more control over her life. Shortly after Jamie was removed as conservator, Spears shared a bunch of videos and photos on social media of a trip to the Maldives with her boyfriend Sam Asghari.

Now, Spears has touched on the subject of her conservatorship in In Instagram post.

“I’ll just be honest and say I’ve waited so long to be free from the situation I’m in … and now that it’s here I’m scared to do anything because I’m afraid I’ll make a mistake,” she began the post.

“I worked so hard but now that it’s here and getting closer and closer to ending I’m very happy but there’s a lot of things that scare me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

Spears shared that during her conservatorship, she didn’t have the liberty of having the keys to her own car.

“I started experiencing that [freedom] when I got the keys to my car for the first time 4 months ago and it’s been 13 years !!!! I haven’t done anything to be treated the way I have for the past 13 years !!! I’m disgusted with the system and wish I lived in another country,” she wrote.

Spears also touched on the length that the paparazzi go to get a photo of her, revealing that they chasing her car.

“The paps run through the trees and onto the road when I drive home and it’s creepy !!!! And I have to drive by an elementary school … the kids are a big deal … but so am I !!!!! I don’t like that they try to scare me and jump out like they do … it’s like they want me to do something crazy,” she said in the post.

Britney finished the revealing caption by sharing that she won’t be posting on Instagram much, in an attempt to protect her privacy.

“I won’t be posting as much in a world where it’s our liberty to be free, it’s a shame.”

“It’s no secret that I’ve been through it in the past … so I might have to do things a little differently from now on !!! Lord have mercy on my family’s souls if I ever do an interview !!! In the meantime … I’m staying clear of the business which is all I’ve ever known my whole life … which is why this is so very confusing for me !!! Anyway … God bless you all 🌹!!!”

